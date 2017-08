West Virginia Wesleyan is the only local Mountain East school qualified for the MEC softball tournament, which begins Friday in Salem, Va.

The No. 8 Bobcats placed first in the MEC South Division, and open the tournament Friday at Noon against Urbana.

The 12 SportsZone will have coverage of this three-day, double-elimination tournament throughout the week. Find more details about the tournament on the MEC website.