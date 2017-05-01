Weather Alters Softball Sectional Schedule at Numerous Local Fie - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Weather Alters Softball Sectional Schedule at Numerous Local Fields

By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
CLARKSBURG -

CLASS A

Region II, Section 1

No. 6 Tygarts Valley 0
No. 3 Gilmer Co. 25
F/5

No. 3 Gilmer Co. 8
No. 1 South Harrison 10
FINAL

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Doddridge Co. (at Clay-Battelle) - PPD
*Game rescheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. Winner plays No. 1 Clay-Battelle.
 

CLASS AA

Region II, Section 1

No. 5 Robert C. Byrd at No. 4 Elkins - PPD
*Game rescheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Region I, Section 2

No. 5 Fairmont Sr. at No. 4 East Fairmont (DH) - PPD
*Games rescheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. A third game, if necessary, will be played Wednesday.

CLASS AAA

Region I, Section 2No. 4 Preston at No. 1 Morgantown - PPD
No. 3 Buckhannon-Upshur at Np. 2 University - PPD
*Games will be played Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Mylan Park. 
 

