Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Shinnston

A Powerball ticket with $1 million was sold in Shinnston Saturday, according to West Virginia Lottery officials.

A ticket that matched five numbers from the Saturday, April 29 drawing was sold at Go Mart #29 in Shinnston. The ticket was the only one in the country to match five numbers for this particular drawing.

The winning numbers from Saturday's drawing were 22-23-24-45-62 and the Powerball was 5, officials said.

Because there was no jackpot winner on Saturday, the jackpot has now climbed to $130 million for Wednesday's drawing.

Lottery officials advise the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and contact the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for information on how to claim their prize.