Man Sentenced to Prison for Morgantown Elevator Assault

A judge sentenced a former WVU student to prison for sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman in an elevator in February 2016.

Sadeq Alhakeem, 21, was sentenced Thursday to 10 to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting the woman in an elevator inside a Morgantown parking garage, according to the Monongalia County Prosecutor's Office. The assault was recorded on surveillance cameras, Morgantown Police said.

Alhakeem pleaded guilty in December to one count of second-degree sexual assault after a grand jury indicted him on multiple charges. He was sentenced on that charge Thursday in Monongalia County Circuit Court.