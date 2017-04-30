Route 50 Near Taylor County Fairgrounds Has Reopened - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Route 50 Near Taylor County Fairgrounds Has Reopened

TAYLOR COUNTY -

Route 50 in Belgium near the Taylor County Fairgrounds has reopened in both directions due to a downed phone line, according to Harrison-Taylor County 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers said a car may have recently hit the phone pole, which forced the lines to come down.

Frontier Communications was sent to the scene to fix the lines.

The Grafton Volunteer Fire Department was also on scene.

