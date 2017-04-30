U.S. Court of Appeals Postpones Decisions on Clean Power Plan

A federal appeals court decided Friday to postpone decisions about the Clean Power Plan.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is applauding that decision and said the plan is detrimental and unlawful. The Clean Power Plan is aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants. President Trump and his administration are reviewing and reconsidering the plan.

The U.S. Court of Appeals ordered Friday that any final decision regarding the case be suspended for at least 60 days, while the court and the parties involved determine the next steps.

“I think it means that there needs to be some follow up by the Trump administration within 60 days, but I’m optimistic the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals will not likely issue a decision,” said West Virginia Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey.

Morrisey said the Obama administration was trying to transform the EPA with the Clean Power Plan from a regulator into a central energy planning authority in the energies marketplace. He also said that Congress never made a clear statement that the EPA had the authority to act in that manner.