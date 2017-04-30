WVU Medicine Urgent Care and Student Health Hosts Kids Health Career Day

A Kids Health Career Day was held at WVU Medicine Urgent Care and Student Health on Sunday afternoon as children were introduced to the realm of health.

"One of the big things that we wanted kids to take away from this is that there are all kinds of different opportunities in healthcare. We have nurses here, as well as doctors, as well as pharmacists, and EMTs, and people who save lives every day in a different type of way," said Chelsea Betts, Communication Specialist at WVU Student Health and Urgent Care.

WVU Medicine Urgent Care and Student Health provided a way for young kids to learn more about careers in health with their first ever Kids Health Career Day.

Alexandra Burns said she was interested in an event like this because she wanted to get her four-year-old daughter Lilian interested in the careers and to be comfortable in the setting.

"When we got here, just all of the activities were perfect for her age, and really cool and neat, so I think it was a perfect event," said Burns.

A special appearance from the Health Net helicopter allowed curious children like Lilian to see what they actually look like inside.

"We see it all the time in the sky, or different helicopters and they are always, and we always stop and look and I show her. So, she thought it was really neat to see it in person and see it land. So, she, even now she wants to go over there. We're excited to go over and take a look inside and talk to the guys that fly it. Because I don't know if she even really knew that there was people inside until now," said Burns.

The WVU Pharmacy Students also hosted a Teddy Bear Clinic.

"So they actually get to practice taking the blood pressure, and doing their reflexes on Teddy Bears, and they get to see how they respond to those type of things," said Chelsea Betts.

Another purpose for the event was to remind the community that Student Health is an urgent care facility and now serves the community.

"It's just another place where they can come and get quality care right here. It's a WVU Medicine Urgent Care. We want everybody to know that it's welcome to everybody," said Chelsea Betts.