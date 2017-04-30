Harrison North Rail Trail Staff Helps to Create Mini Garden in Clarksburg

As the temperature warms up, more opportunities to garden arise.

Sunday afternoon, the Clarksburg community did just that as they made the first steps in creating a mini-garden at the Harrison North Rail Trail.

The rail trail staff partnered with Little Imagination Child Care Center, which will allow its young students to learn gardening skills.

"[It's] a lost skill, growing a garden. And in today's society it's good to grow our own fresh foods to use. To know that skill and to use that to help feed our families and our communities also," said Diana Druga, Harrison Rail Trail President.

Anyone is welcome to volunteer at the garden and the rail trail.