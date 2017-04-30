Pitch, Hit and Run Held in Bridgeport

Baseball season is in full swing and that means everyone from the pros to tee-ball players are playing America's favorite pass-time.

Sunday, the Bridgeport Recreation Center held 'Pitch, Hit and Run,' a Major League Baseball event.

Robert Marra, Bridgeport Pitch Hit and Run director, said the winner of the event will have the chance to advance to the MLB All Stars game.

"We first we just want them to have fun and I think they're doing that," he said. "If they learn a little bit, get a little camaraderie that's perfect."

To learn more about Pitch, Hit and Run, visit the website, here.