Bark For Life Honors Those Affected by Cancer With Four Legged Friends

The American Cancer Society Celebrated the Relay for Life with four-legged loved ones Sunday afternoon.

The Bark for Life event is a special fundraiser created to honor the life-long contributions of canine caregivers and survivors. The community enjoyed a dog focused mini relay with activities, contests, and vendors.

Family members, friends, and dogs affected by cancer were all honored at the event.

"Just to have an opportunity to bring together the community just for a great cause. Everybody has a connection to cancer no matter who it is or when it happens. We all need to work together to find a cure and this is one great way. And fun, to get everybody involved, especially family too," said Jackie Heroman, Community Manager for the Relay for Life.

This event was free for pet owners and 15 dollars for their first pet. All of the money raised at Sunday's event will go back to raising awareness and funds for the Relay for Life in Monongalia County.