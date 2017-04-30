Woman Hospitalized After Water Rescue In Barbour County

A woman was hospitalized Friday evening after falling onto a large rock near the Tygart Valley River in the Arden area of Barbour County, according to the Grafton Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials said they used a boat to rescue the woman and bring her to EMS crews. The patient suffered a possible fractured leg and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, officials said.

The Barbour County Sheriff's Department, Barbour County EMS and several other volunteer fire departments were also on scene.