Boil Water Advisory Issued for City of Fairmont Lifted

FAIRMONT -

UPDATE (5/1/17 11 a.m.): 

The boil water advisory issued for Fairmont has been lifted. 

If you have any questions, please call 304-366-1461.

The City of Fairmont Water Department has issued a boil water advisory for Lanham Lane, Nixon School Road, Apple Valley Road, Orchard Road and the surrounding area.

Department officials said crews are repairing a water line. Samples will be collected for bacteriological testing and results will be determined in about 24 hours.

Customers can contact the Water Treatment Plant at 304-366-1461 on April 30, 2017 after 8:00 p.m. to determine if the boil water advisory has been lifted.

