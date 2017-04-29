4th District Talent Hunt of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Held in Morgantown

Talent Hunt program of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosted its 4th district talent show at the Waterfront Hotel and Conference Center in Morgantown.

Saturday night’s show featured vocal solos, poetry and piano solos. The talent show is just one of several national designed to identify and support the youth. WBOY’s own Paige Hopkins was on hand to emcee the event. Talent Hunt has touched thousands of students, many of whom have gone on to make outstanding contributions to their communities.

“Its nice to be able to see the talent from all over here in Morgantown, you know what I am saying, it’s the first time Morgantown has had one and we want them to have one for every year cuz next year there will be a local here in Morgantown, there will be a district in Akron, Ohio and a grand enclave will be in New Orleans, Louisiana,” said Mark Shaw, 4th District Talent Hunt Chair.

Local winners were performing at the state level or the district competition. Contestants will be competing for first, second and third place. The winner will advance to the international Talent Hunt demonstration.