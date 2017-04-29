Motorcycle Accident Sends One Person to the Hospital

A single-motorcycle accident sent one person to the hospital Saturday evening after it crashed in Salem, just over the Doddridge County line, 911 dispatchers said.

It happened just after 6:00 p.m. on West Main Street in front of West Union Bank. The driver was sent to United Hospital Center with injuries. There is no word on the extent of those injuries or the driver's condition. No other vehicles were involved.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

Harrison County EMS, Salem Fire Department and State Police responded to the scene.