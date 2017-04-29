Federal Mine No. 3 Anniversary Service Held

90 years ago, the Federal Mine Number 3 exploded, leaving more than 100 dead.

Saturday afternoon, a service was held to honor those who lost their lives. The annual service recognized both coal miners and veterans.

Carol Thorn, Everettville Historical Association said the miners are gone, but not forgotten.

"We are gathered here to celebrate the lives of the Federal Mine Number 3 coal miners and the veterans," she said. "And celebrate their lives."

The Federal Mine Number 3 Memorial is located in Everettville.