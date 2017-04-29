Federal Mine No. 3 Anniversary Service Held - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Federal Mine No. 3 Anniversary Service Held

Posted: Updated:
By Paige Hopkins, Marion and Taylor County Reporter
Connect
Everettville -

90 years ago, the Federal Mine Number 3 exploded, leaving more than 100 dead.

Saturday afternoon, a service was held to honor those who lost their lives. The annual service recognized both coal miners and veterans.

Carol Thorn, Everettville Historical Association said the miners are gone, but not forgotten.

"We are gathered here to celebrate the lives of the Federal Mine Number 3 coal miners and the veterans," she said. "And celebrate their lives."

The Federal Mine Number 3 Memorial is located in Everettville. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.