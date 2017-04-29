Morgantown 5K Raises Autism Awareness

Autism Awareness Day was earlier this month but on Saturday, the Morgantown community brought additional Awareness to the disorder through a 5K.

The fifth annual Autism 5K Run and Family Fun Walk put on by the Intensive Autism Services Delivery Clinic took place this morning at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park. The 5K had a great turnout despite some rain.

Susannah Poe, Clinic Director, said the annual event brings together a diverse group of people.

"Not only are there families here who have children with autism, but there's WVU students, community folks, our sponsors," she said. "And a lot of our students from past years so it's a big reunion and a fun day in the outdoors enjoying each other."

Proceeds from the event will benefit the clinic.