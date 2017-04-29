Harrsion County Annual Walk for Autism Gains Support from Community

On, Saturday the Harrison County Walk for Autism was canceled due to rain and flooding at the Clarksburg City Park.

Many displays and activities for kids were not able to be set up. Despite this, several community members still showed up to show support and give donations for the cause.

"Autism is very prevalent, much more prevalent now and when you consider the number of our kids with autism that are in the schools, that are in our community. It's really important for everybody to know about autism and even know how different it is between, all of our kids are very very different. And special, very special," said Carol Giles, board of the quarter chapter of the Autism Society.

Plans are to incorporate activities that were supposed to occur at Saturday's walk into the Swim Party they will hold at the Clarksburg City Park in May.

