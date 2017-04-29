Workshop Prepares Future Female Politicians

Mountain State political offices are predominately filled by men, but one group is working to change that.

Saturday the WV Candidate Training Academy put on 'Ready to Run,' an event geared towards women running for office. The workshop covered everything from running a campaign, to social media, to filling out paperwork. A panel of speakers including Charlene Marshall, the first African American female mayor in West Virginia and former West Virginia delegate.

She said more women should hold public offices.

"Because I think we have too many men, we don't have enough females. And we bring a different view to the table. And as I shared with them, if you're not at the table you're on the menu," Marshall said.

