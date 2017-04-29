Astronomy Day Held at FSU Caperton Center

The "Out of this World Adventure with Astronomy" day was held at Fairmont State University's Caperton Center in Clarksburg on Saturday.

Various educational information and astronomy-related children's activities were held. The free event focused on astronomy adventures with a solar viewing. Educational and astronomy-related topics were provided by various speakers from West Virginia University. Astronomy memorabilia was also on display.

"This is good clean fun. This is something besides, I'm not putting down video games. It's something that expands a child's imagination and people get interested in it and they want to learn," said Rodney Waugh, CAAC.

This event is sponsored by the Central Appalachian Astronomy Club, NASA and Dominion Hope.