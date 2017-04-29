CASA Superhero 5K Raises Funds for Abused and Neglected Children

Saturday morning, a league of superheroes came together to make a difference in the lives of children.

Runners suited up in their favorite superhero attire for the 5th annual CASA Superhero 5K and Kids Villain Chase.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. A CASA is part of a group of volunteers that look out for the best interest of abused and neglected children and make sure they have a voice.



Every child participating in Saturday's race received a superhero cape.

"We want to let everybody know that child abuse happens. We don't like to think that it happens in our neighborhood or in our family, but it does. When that happens and that child enters the foster care system and the court process, it's so important for them to have the extra support of a CASA volunteer," said Vesna Meinert, CASA of Marion County.

CASA is a non-profit Organization and the Super Hero 5K is one of the largest fundraisers held every year, supporting both the Harrison and Marion County Offices of CASA.