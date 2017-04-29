UPDATE: Police Release Name of Fatal Clarksburg Shooting Victim

UPDATE: (5/8 10 a.m.):

Clarksburg Police have released the name of a woman killed in a shooting on April 29.

Police identified the woman as Roncie Bohanna, 32.

UPDATE: (4/29 7:30 p.m.)

One person has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting in Clarksburg early Saturday morning.

Michael Quentin Hawkins, 38, was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in relation to the shooting should call the Clarksburg Police Department Tip Line at 304-624-1625.

ORIGINAL: (4/29 12:15 p.m.)

Clarksburg Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead early Saturday morning.

Chief Robert Hilliard said police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Journey's End, near the intersection of West Virginia Avenue and N. 14th Street, just before 4:00 a.m. Upon arrival, police found one woman dead at the scene from a gunshot wound, police said.

No information about a suspect or any arrests is available at this time.

The Clarksburg Police Department Investigations Division is continuing to follow up on leads related to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department Tip Line at 304-624-1625.

No further information is being released at this time pending notification of the victim's family.