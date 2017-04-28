Main Street Philippi Host Annual Arts Stroll

On Friday, Main Street Philippi hosted its annual Arts Stroll with live music in downtown Philippi.

The arts brought about 200 people out to Philippi last year and this year the town is hoping to break that record. There were 14 different locations downtown where folks could partake in the arts.

“I like to see some of the things that go on in our little town. We have several different things to offer and I was a teacher, I am retired now as was my husband, and we like to see what the kids are doing now,” said Sandy Kennedy, a resident of Philippi.

Artists near and far came to showcase their pieces of art, sing a song to show their talents and support Main Street Philippi, partaking in their arts culture.

“We hope we contribute to Philippi eventually thriving all the time but events like this do bring people downtown,” said Karen Larry, a volunteer for Main Street Philippi.

12 different musical ensembles performed and 20 artists showcased their works for everyone to see. Main Street Philippi said the Art Stroll provides an opportunity for folks to get into businesses and venture into a new establishment for the first time.