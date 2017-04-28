Bridgeport's Taylor Smith Commits to FSU

Bridgeport’s Taylor Smith inked with Fairmont State to play softball on Friday.



Smith says she’s a fan of FSU softball coach John Light, and that she’ll feel comfortable in Fairmont.



“When I talked to him, he told me what I wanted to hear," said Smith. "I think he’s going to do an amazing job with the program and, I mean, it’s close to home, too.”

Smith signed her letter of intent alongside her parents and her Bridgeport teammates.