Bridgeport's Taylor Smith Commits to FSU

Bridgeport’s Taylor Smith inked with Fairmont State to play softball on Friday.
Smith says she’s a fan of FSU softball coach John Light, and that she’ll feel comfortable in Fairmont.
“When I talked to him, he told me what I wanted to hear," said Smith. "I think he’s going to do an amazing job with the program and, I mean, it’s close to home, too.”
Smith signed her letter of intent alongside her parents and her Bridgeport teammates.
