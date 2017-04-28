Bridgeport's Taylor Smith Commits to FSU - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Bridgeport's Taylor Smith Commits to FSU

By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
BRIDGEPORT -

Bridgeport’s Taylor Smith inked with Fairmont State to play softball on Friday. 

Smith says she’s a fan of FSU softball coach John Light, and that she’ll feel comfortable in Fairmont. 

“When I talked to him, he told me what I wanted to hear," said Smith. "I think he’s going to do an amazing job with the program and, I mean, it’s close to home, too.”

Smith signed her letter of intent alongside her parents and her Bridgeport teammates. 

