Prosecution and Defense Rest Cases in Day Three of Iran Glover Trial

The prosecution and defense rested their cases on Friday, presenting all evidence in the trial against a man accused of sexually assaulting and abusing five children over a period of five years.

Iran Glover, 42, is charged with 72 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, 25 counts of first degree sexual abuse and 48 counts of first degree sexual assault.

On Friday, Detective Sgt. Brian Stewart of the Fairmont Police Department continued his testimony. The prosecution, led by Dennis Kittle and Robert Peters, played Stewart’s first interview with Glover. The interview was non-custodial, meaning Glover was then not under arrest and free to leave at any time.

Stewart initially presented Glover with information about the allegations made against him by the victims during interviews at the Child Advocacy Center and Glover denied being involved in any abuse. Stewart then asked Glover whether he had been sexually abused as a child, to which Glover responded “yes”.

Stewart told Glover in the interview “I’ve been doing this a long time and a lot of males who were sexually assaulted do it to someone else. I’d say about 95%.” Stewart added he believed Glover needed help to address his abuse.

When asked how these allegations could have been made against him, Glover said “Sometimes I wrestle with the children. Their pants have fallen down and I pull them back up.” Stewart asked if he could have touched the children inappropriately while wrestling with them and he said “I may have pulling their pants up”.

Stewart later described specific instances of abuse to Glover that the children detailed at the CAC. During three separate questions about specific alleged incidents, he said “anything is possible. I don’t know”. When asked if he did anything sexual to the children, Glover said “if I did, I’m blocking it out like I did with my dad”.

Glover also described his addiction to alcohol. Stewart asked “is there any possibility that you may have done something to these kids while you were drinking?” Glover replied “I guess, I don’t know”.

Glover later said “I don’t want to hurt anybody like I was. I don’t remember most of my childhood because of what happened to me. I don’t want to do that to another child”.

As the final witness to testify for the state, Glover’s ex-wife told the jury that she was not aware any abuse was occurring “until CPS came to her door on February 1, 2016”. She said she was “shocked because it’s not something you ever think would happen”.

She later told jurors “he (Glover) told me he didn’t think he had done anything but he was sorry if he did”.

In cross examination, Glover asked her if she had ever seen the children be afraid around him, to which she replied “no”.

Before the conclusion of testimony, Glover took the stand in his defense. While he continued to represent himself without an attorney, Scott Shough has been serving as stand-by counsel for Glover for any legal questions he has. Shough questioned Glover when he took the stand.

In his direct examination, Shough asked Glover why the alleged victims would make accusations against him about sexual assault and abuse if they were untrue. Glover said it was most likely due to their parents being mad at him and the children overhearing the arguments, then wanting to help their parents.

Shough also asked him to clarify what “anything is possible” meant, in reference to his recorded interview with Det. Stewart. Glover said “I was trying to appease him so I could get back to my family”.

Shough asked Glover if he ever sexually abused any of the victims. Glover said no.

Glover later told the jury he “never spent any time alone with the victims at any place he’s ever lived, except if they were sleeping”.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dennis Kittle asked Glover if he ever previously admitted to sexually abusing the children. Glover replied “yes”.

Shough then re-directed his questioning and asked Glover to clarify why he said he previously admitted to the abuse. Glover said “I loosely admitted to the accusations because my attorney at the time told me to so I could give up my rights to my daughters”. Glover said he was making that decision at the time in the best interest of his children, but that he is now telling the truth in saying he did not abuse the children.

The trial continues on Monday in front of Judge Patrick Wilson at the Marion County Courthouse with jury instructions and closing arguments before the jury deliberates.