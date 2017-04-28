Retired Miners Face Loss of Coverage

The decline of the Mountain State's coal mining industry is the reason for many of the state's recent economic troubles.

And now thousands of retired coal miners are in danger of losing their health care coverage at the end of the month.

Simon Haeder, WVU assistant professor, said as major coal mining companies went to bankruptcy court, they were able to get rid of health care and pension obligations.

A temporary bill passed in December extended those benefits for a few months.

"But that time is running out right now. And I know Senator Manchin and Senator Capito are trying to find a long-time solution. But the question is whether Congress can actually come together, find a solution, find a temporary solution or make it permanent," said Haeder.

But, if Congress doesn't find a solution, the already burdened state budget would likely have to take on the cost of paying for medical expenses.

"These individuals get pushed into the marketplaces or get pushed into the Medicaid programs. Because the state will be directly on the hook through the Medicaid program. And there will also be tremendous pressure on local providers. These individuals are going to need care," he said. "Whether or not they are able to afford health insurance is a different question."

The Mountain State isn't the only one with retired miners facing this issue, other states including Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania are also being directly effected.