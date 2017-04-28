Should Bystanders Intervene on Crime Scenes?

Various crimes take place on a daily basis and it's up to police to handle these situations.

But earlier this week a bystander, intervened during an armed robbery in Morgantown.

The event prompted the question 'should civilians jump in before police arrive on the scene of a crime?'

Westover Police Chief Richard Panico said it is not a good idea.

"All good intentions aside, after this is all said and done there's going to be a suspect who could be a victim," Panico said. "And this victim is going to have their rights in criminal as well as civil court which means this citizen puts themselves at risk in potential cases."

Instead of physically intervening Panico said to observe and report, but not with a cell phone as the suspect could react negatively to being openly recorded.