Mountaineer Food Bank Holding Logo Contest

The Mountaineer Food Bank is asking for the public's help in creating a new logo. The bank is looking to update its image before an upcoming hunger summit later this summer.

The new logo should feature the color orange, mountains, and country roads. The food bank is also asking to avoid blue and gold to avoid confusion with other state logos.

Staff said the new logo will be used across the food bank's products.

"The logo will appear everywhere. It'll appear on our fleet of trucks that crisscross the state every day, it will be on our merchandise, billboards, our advertising and promotions, pretty much everywhere, so it's a great opportunity for an artists to get their work displayed throughout the state," said Jim Shock, communications coordinator with the bank.

The contest deadline has been extended, and entries are due by May 7. Submit your entries here.