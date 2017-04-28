GSC Land Resources Department Holds Golf Fundraiser

An area university held a major fundraiser for one of its departments Friday afternoon.

The Glenville State College Land Resources Department held its annual golf tournament at Bel Meadow Country Club in Harrison County.

The annual tournament raises money for the department to purchase and upgrade equipment for its students use.

It also provides a way for students to network with possible employers for their future.

"It's beneficial for us to get out there and get our names out there. They can say, oh they're graduating and this is their major, so I'll look for their name whenever they send in a resume," said GSC Senior Lyndsee Gay, who studies forestry in the department.

The tournament raises thousands of dollars each year to support the department.