WVU Law Professors Analyze Medical Marijuana Law

Under the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act, some West Virginians will be able to legally use marijuana.

Valarie Blake, WVU College of Law, said that use will be heavily restricted.

"It only permits prescribing for serious medical conditions. So it already limits the pool of people who will be eligible," Blake said. "And then it permits research on this. So I think there's still some to learn about dispensing and prescribing of medical marijuana."

The act carefully outlines who is allowed to have access to medical marijuana and where and how.

Only licensed marijuana growers and dispensaries are able to grow and distribute the drug.

Jesse Richardson, WVU associate professor, said West Virginia has the perfect climate for growing cannabis.

"Marijuana grows really well. The state has a hard time getting rid of marijuana that's illegally grown. They try to eradicate it and it keeps coming back so it grows really well in the state," Richardson said.

He also said there's still a great deal of research to be done.

"What types of marijuana grow best in West Virginia? Research on growing it in greenhouses and whether that would be more efficient than growing it outdoors. Research on the medical effects of marijuana," he said.

In order to study those medical effects, doctors have to prescribe it.

"I think that there's a pool of physicians who feel uncomfortable at this point prescribing opioids. Medical marijuana could be an option for many patients that could treat their underlying pain but not create the same addictive potential that opioids could," Blake said.

Recreational marijuana use is still illegal in West Virginia.

For more information on the new law, read it in full, here.