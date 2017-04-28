North Marion High School Holds Special Olympics

Athletes and buddies came together Friday in Marion County to compete in the Special Olympics.



The events were held at North Marion High School.

Athletes competed in events like softball and tennis ball throws, bocce and track and field competitions.

The Special Olympics have been held for more than 25 years in Marion County and organizers said it truly is a special time.

Event Coordinator Chelsey Stucin said, "The athletes, its their day to shine. They get to come here and have a great experience, compete in a variety of events, meet new friends, get an award."



250 buddies representing each Marion High School helped 203 athletes in the competition.