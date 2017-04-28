Maurices Opens in Meadowbrook Mall

A new store has held a grand opening at the Meadowbrook Mall.



Maurices is a women's clothing store that offers styles and sizes for just about anyone.

The store's manager said that you are sure to find something at the store that you like.

Store Manager Shannon Mollohan said, "Really just having that one stop shop and having something for everybody here. We do range from sizes 2-26, which,I think, is a huge demographic, so I think that its definitely in demand in the Bridgeport area."

Maurices is open during the mall's normal hours.