Two Men Arrested After Armed Robbery In Morgantown

Two men were arrested on Thursday evening after Morgantown police said they robbed a man on the street.

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, officers responded to University Avenue near the intersection of Carson Street for a reported armed robbery. After arriving on scene, the victim stated he was walking on University Avenue when two people in a Toyota Corolla approached him, asked questions and then displayed a handgun and demanded an item, according to police. The victim gave the robbers the item, and then, they fled the scene.

Police said at 7 p.m. they located the suspect's vehicle on East Brockway Avenue. After officers conducted a traffic stop, the victim positively identified the two men as the individuals who had robbed him earlier.

Police arrested and charged David Annonio, 22, and Loring "Deondre" Hudson, 21, with robbery and conspiracy.