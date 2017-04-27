Sleep Disorders: Insomnia

Insomnia is a highly prevalent sleep disorder that regularly affects millions of people worldwide. An estimated 30-40 percent of Americans report experiencing insomnia each year.

"Most of my life, I've had insomnia, so in high school, carrying on to college, it's always been I have trouble falling asleep, trouble staying asleep, and because of that, in the morning I have a really hard time waking up or getting out of bed," said West Virginia University student Brittany Wood.

Insomnia is a sleep disorder characterized by problems in a person's sleeping patterns and affects people differently. Wood said that insomnia makes it hard to get through her days.

"Daytime sleepiness is the really hard part. Especially when you're in class, and you're listening to lecture and the next thing you know, your eyes are starting to close, and you're trying to stay awake," said Wood.

Insomnia is the inability to obtain an adequate amount or quality of sleep.

"If a person is on a standard routine, doesn't have any other sleep disorder, and simply can't sleep, that's when we refer to it as insomnia," said Hawley Montgomery-Downs, associate professor of psychology at West Virginia University.

Experts say that the best way to deal with this lack of rest is through behavioral therapy.

"In study after study, it's been shown that medications are not nearly as effective as behavioral therapy. So, thankfully in our community, we do have some individuals who are trained in behavioral sleep medicine and who are certified behavioral sleep medicine specialists," said Montgomery-Downs.

Wood said that simple changes in her daily habits have helped with her insomnia.

"For me, white noise helps, so I have a fan on every night. I know for my mom, the TV helps, even though sometimes the TV won't help because of the blue light. Working out, try working out. There's a bunch of different things that you can find that will help, like the warm milk before bed, or some sort of sleepytime tea. Increasing melatonin production. Having blackout curtains," said Wood.

"My recommendation is to always seek out assistance in the form of changes to the sleep environment, changes to the sleep schedule and changes to the way we think about sleep rather than taking medications for insomnia," said Montgomery-Downs.