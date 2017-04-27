Annual April Showers Show Benefits Local Art Scene

Thursday evening in Morgantown, a show was held at 123 Pleasant Street to help the local art scene.

The Day One Lifestyle Band played their 3rd annual April Showers Show.

All proceeds from the show will benefit the Norman Jordan African American Arts & Heritage Academy in Morgantown.

The academy is a week long art camp held in the summer for children at West Virginia University.

"It's just a great way for kids to get to experience the arts. It's something that we've always been a part of. But that's been my father's dream, he's always been an advocate of the arts and this is what tonight's about," said Eric Jordan, administration partner with the Norman Jordan African American Arts & Heritage Academy.

Live music along with comedy and spoken word were performed at Thursday evening's show.