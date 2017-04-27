College Spotlight: Glenville State Boxing

If you ask Duane Chapman what he thinks of boxing, he'll tell you it's on the rise again.

He's making sure that's the case at Glenville State, one of just two schools in West Virginia to offer a boxing program, and the lone school in the state that considers boxing a varsity sport.

After three years as a club sport, Chapman's program is now U.S. Boxing certified. Four of his athletes receive scholarships, including Maryland native Francois Scarboro Jr..

“[When] we met Mr. Chapman, he seemed really interested in boxing, and I really don’t trust a lot of people, but I really could trust where he wanted to go with it," said Scarboro, a sophomore. "All he had was a dollar and a dream, and everything that he said he was going to do with the club – turning it into a team and getting us recognized – he did.”

Scarboro is a 141-pounder and is one of the team’s premiere fighters. Not only is boxing helping him pay for college, he says it has helped him learn important life lessons.

“I know that boxing is me versus the person in front of me," said Scarboro. "Everything that happens is what I put into it, and I’m going to get out what I put into it. I knew that it was all on me, and that I could make myself a star, or I could be a chump, I guess.”

That’s the message Chapman wants to send to all his fighters – boxing fosters mental toughness.

“Of course, in a fight, 85 percent of it is mental," said Chapman. "You come in here, you learn to box, mentally you become stronger. You become a better leader. Now you’re going to get a scholarship to come and box and go to college to hone those skills, which gives you an edge in your workplace and your career, because mentally, you’re going to be tougher than most.”

But like other contact sports, boxing has come under recent scrutiny. In the last decade alone, dozens of medical journals have published studies regarding injuries sustained in the ring.

The amateur boxers at Glenville State are required to wear protective head gear during bouts, and Chapman says he encourages his athletes to fight defensively.

“Half of boxing is not getting hit, so defense," said Chapman. "It’s half offense, half defense.”

The Pioneers will host a pro-am card this Saturday. Scarboro says he’s excited to put his talents on display on campus during “The War in the Waco II.”

“I’ve actually never fought in front of everybody that goes to my school," said Scarboro. "I see my fellow student-athletes every day. I just want them to see me compete. I’m excited.”