Sporting Goods Store Opens in Morgantown

A West Coast-based sporting goods store has opened its first store in West Virginia.

Sportsman's Warehouse held a grand opening Thursday in Monongalia County.

Store Manager Justin Wisor says the store offers just about anything for adventurers.

"We are dedicated to the outdoorsman. Fishing, hiking, camping, hunting. That's what we're about. That's the only thing we care about. We are dedicated to the outdoorsman. We're a chain company but we're family oriented. We want to have a family atmosphere in our stores and we really strive to achieve that in all of our locations and that's what we already have here," said Wisor.



The Sportsman's Warehouse is located at 5200 Gateway Drive off of I-79 Exit 155 in Morgantown.

It will offer $20 gift cards to the first 50 customers Friday and Saturday.