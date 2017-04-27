Five Alleged Victims Testify To Sexual Abuse In Day Two of Iran Glover Trial

The trial against a Fairmont man accused of sexually abusing and assaulting five children continued in Marion County on Thursday.

Iran Eli Glover, 42, is charged with 72 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, 25 counts of first degree sexual abuse and 48 counts of first degree sexual assault.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Robert Peters and Dennis Kittle said the incidents occurred between 2011 and 2016.

All five alleged victims testified to jurors on Thursday, ranging in age from 7 to 17. Several victims were asked to use anatomical diagrams from the Child Advocacy Center to show where they said Glover touched them and which of his body parts he touched them with. Four victims said he touched their genitalia as well as buttocks, breasts and mouth using his hands and/or genitalia.

Several victims said they lived with him at the time of the alleged abuse and that they did not share information about their abuse earlier because they were scared since Glover said “he would whip them if they told”.

One victim told jurors of an account in which Glover requested to bathe the victim, then bent the child over a tub and touched his genitalia to her buttocks. When the child asked Glover to stop, he asked that child several times to “kiss his penis”, to which the victim refused, according to testimony.

During cross examination in which Glover represented himself without an attorney, Glover asked several of the children why they chose to go to places like the grocery store alone with him if they were truly being touched inappropriately. One victim replied “because you couldn’t touch me at the store”.

Glover also questioned several victims about whether they had been coached to circle certain body parts on the anatomical drawings or answer questions in a certain way. Some victims said they had done the drawings before but that they were not coached on how to complete them.

He asked one victim, “Why would you feel guilty about this? Is it because someone told you to say something today?” The victim replied “No one told me to say anything. I was afraid my mom and sisters would be put in a home because she didn’t have a job”.

One victim testified to Glover lifting up her shirt and touching her stomach and upper thigh. In cross examination, Glover asked if he could have accidentally grabbed her there because he was drunk and stumbling. The victim replied “I don’t know”.

Colleen Kroll, a sexual assault examination nurse at WVU Medicine also testified on Thursday. She spoke of her physical examinations of each victim, which she said were all normal. Kroll told jurors it is not abnormal for a sexual assault or abuse victim to have a normal physical, as most do not appear different physically after an assault.

She said several victims expressed having frequent nightmares, trouble in school, and difficulty focusing.

Kroll testified that one victim disclosed suicidal thoughts after the abuse.

During cross examination, Glover asked Kroll whether there would be physical evidence of multiple penetrations to a person. Kroll told jurors that typically does not exist.

Det. Sgt. Brian Stewart of the Fairmont Police Department and lead investigator on the prosecution’s case also took the stand on Thursday.

Stewart testified that he watched the initial interviews with the victims at the Child Advocacy Center on closed circuit television on February 1, 2016. He told jurors he then visited Glover’s house to tell him sexual assault and sexual abuse allegations had been made against him, to which he appeared surprised.

Glover then arrived at the Fairmont Police Department the following day for questioning.

The trial will continue on Friday in front of Judge Patrick Wilson at the Marion County Courthouse, beginning with more testimony from Det. Sgt. Stewart about his interview with Glover and his investigation into the case.