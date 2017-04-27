Butcher Shop in Beverly Closing Doors

Campbell’s Market in Beverly will be closing its doors early June says Owner Michele Ross.

It has been two years since the business changed owners and within the last six months, business has been dwindling.

The food market and butcher shop have been a cornerstone in Beverly since 1946 and customers are flocking in to get the fresh meats before the official close.

Businesses in the region including Jabberwok Bar and Grill, Duke’s Steakhouse, and many others buy their meats from the shop and will have to begin to look elsewhere.