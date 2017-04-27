Mock Crash Shows Marion County Students the Impacts of Drunk Driving

With prom and graduation right around the corner, Marion County first responders are making stops at each of the county’s high schools to show them the dangers of drinking and driving in a very real way.

"It’s weight on your shoulders that we don't want them to have to experience and we don't want them to have to deal with because that just ruins your life,” said JoAnna McBee, Public Relations Director with the Marion County Rescue Squad.

First responders don’t want the students at East Fairmont or any other school to be involved in a scenario like the mock DUI crash they set up at the school on Thursday.

"We, on the other side, have to see the pain and the tragedy,” said McBee, who also organized the event. “We have to be the ones when their parents show up on scene we have to tell them your child has just been arrested, your child has just been involved in this accident. We're the ones that have to tell them, so if we can do any prevention before hand, we wanna do that."

The sirens and emergency calls sounded as students watched police, EMT's and firefighters try to rescue their classmates. They also witnessed the sobriety test and arrest of the drivers, just one of the many consequences of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"You can't go to college then, or you've unfortunately become a victim and you've passed away or you've killed somebody else,” said McBee.

Students also heard from people whose lives had been changed by DUIs.

"Throughout high school and just up until recently I've had a lot of friends pass away from DUI's and car wrecks from making the choice to get in the car and drive drunk or ride with someone drunk,” said Telisha Conaway, an East Fairmont alumna who spoke with the students about her experiences, including in being in a serious car accident while riding with someone under the influence.

Everyone involved say they hope seeing the mock crash will keep students from making poor decisions that will affect them for the rest of their lives.

"Just stand up and be a good influence,” Conaway said. “Don't be scared to not follow peer pressure and not be influenced by other people. I know it doesn't seem like the cool thing to do at the time, but you don't wanna have regrets later on in life."