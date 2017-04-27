Lemonade Day Teaches Young Entrepreneurs the Basics of Business

Thursday was Lemonade Day, but it wasn’t just for enjoying the popular beverage.

It’s a national day to teach young entrepreneurs the fundamentals of running a business by setting up a lemonade stand.

Children, of the faculty and staff at West Virginia University’s College of Business and Economics, in first through fifth grades set up their stand on campus to learn the basics of running their own business.

WVU’s BrickStreet Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the WVU Entrepreneurship Club helped the students learn a little about accounting, how to finance a business, the best place to put their stand, marketing, how much to charge per cup, how much profit they’ll make and the break-even point.

“Growing up a lot of kids always hear ‘oh I wanna be like a doctor or a lawyer’. I want these kids to be business people and be entrepreneurs themselves,” said Brandon Cook, a Graduate Assistant at the BrickStreet Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. A lot of these kids we found out later this summer they’ll start their own lemonade stand and do it on their block in front of the house.”

Profits from the lemonade stand go towards a scholarship for a student in the College of Business and Economics.