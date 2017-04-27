Rosenbaum Family House Celebrates National Volunteers Week

The Rosenbaum Family House is taking time this week to celebrate their volunteers.

As part of National Volunteers Week, they are “Celebrating Their Superheroes”. The Family House has 12 regular volunteers as well as several community groups who help care for WVU Medicine outpatients and their families staying there while receiving treatment.

“We rely on our volunteers so much,” said Rosenbaum Family House Development Officer Jillian Zangari. “They always help us out, so it’s just important for us to take this week and set aside time to let them know they’re appreciated.”

Volunteers do a variety of jobs including putting away linens, organizing stock rooms and donations, making deliveries, cooking meals, and even organizing a weekly Bingo.

“We’re a nonprofit, so without our volunteers we would not be able to give the support and the services to our families that is really the key mission of the family house, which is helping guests during the time of need and making a home away from home for them,” Zangari said.

The Family House also invited some special guests and leaders from the community to volunteer this week.

If you’d like to volunteer at the Rosenbaum Family House you can call 304-598-4134 for more information or visit wvumedicine.org. WVU Medicine volunteer services also has an office located on the first floor of Ruby Memorial Hospital.