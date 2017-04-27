Original Brick Walkways Restored at the Beverly Heritage Center

AmeriCorps workers and volunteers have finished a walkway restoration project in Beverly’s historic district.

With the help from a Healthy Community’s grant, walkways surrounding the Beverly Heritage Center have been restored to their original splendor.

“This was probably the worst sidewalk that we had in town; you couldn’t even tell it was a sidewalk anymore. It was just covered with dirt and it looked like grass,” said Darryl Degripp of the Beverly Heritage Center. “We tore that out using funds from the Healthy Community grant. We may not do more in town but we surely will help anyone that wants to do it in front of their home.”

Crews spent nearly a month learning and working on the brick path laying.

This particular section was part of the second phase of a year-long restoration project which replaced more than 100 feet of the brick walkway surrounding the Heritage Center.