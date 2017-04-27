Sharpe Hospital Thanks Volunteers

Staff at Sharpe Hospital in Weston were thanking the volunteers who work with their patients Thursday afternoon.
The hospital held its annual Volunteer Banquet to thank the people who spend their time working with patients there. They say their volunteers add an extra level of care to what the hospital staff provide.
"Our patients, they're here for treatment purposes. However, our volunteers can provide something our staff just simply cannot. It's that support element, community support, and it's a very special thing that they're able to offer," said Volunteer Services Coordinator Krista Adkins.
The hospital handed out certificates to thank its volunteers.
