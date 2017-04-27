Artist Looking Forward to Local Art Stroll

Philippi Main Street’s Art Stroll begins bright and early Friday with a “Plein Air” painting project, the featured event at this year’s stroll.

Artists will begin at sunrise and work to paint the outdoors. The artists will capture the spirit and essence of an outdoor subject by incorporating natural light, color, and movement.

“I really don’t have, like, a great idea of how or what I’m going to do,” said Artist Nicky Mayle. “I just kind of go at, you know, it just kind of comes together as I go, and that’s kind of like the fun thing about this kind of artwork.”

Nicky Mayle is a local artist who defines her aesthetic as primitive folk art and hopes to incorporate that style into her painting.

Mayle paints gourds and may be incorporating her unique canvas into her artwork.

The "Plein Art" painting project will begin at sunrise and artists will finish once the sun sets. Painters will have the opportunity to participate in the "Paint Your Heart Out" class will be held in The Garden Market beginning with a meet and greet from 5:00 – 6:00 pm followed by the 6:00 class.

For information about the Art Stroll, contact Tammy Stemple, Main Street Director, at 304-457-3700 or email her.