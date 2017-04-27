Lewis County Students Succeed In Poster Contest

Three Lewis County students have been recognized for their efforts to help protect area watersheds.

St. Patrick's School students Drew Moodispaw, Kiarra Weaver, and Madison Hall placed in the top four of a contest by West Virginia American Water.

The company asked students around the area to draw a poster on the theme "Protect Our Watersheds."

All three students said they were glad to take part in the contest, and some had no problem coming up with ideas.

"We've usually done it in the past before, we've done it since fourth grade, I think, and it just came to my mind, I just pictured what I wanted to draw," said Hall.

This is the second year the company has run the contest. Moodispaw's grand prize winning art will be featured on seed-filled cards distributed by the utility.