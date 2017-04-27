FSU Holds Reception for Graduating Student Veterans

Fairmont State University took time Thursday to recognize student veterans.



The school held a reception for FSU Student Veterans who will soon graduate.

A Vietnam War veteran was also on-hand to sign copies of his book about his experiences.



Veterans Certifying Official Sandra Corwin said, "We need to embrace our veterans. When they come back from overseas or if they had a career in the military, the adjustment can be hard and to have a place where they feel like they're at home makes a big difference for veterans and where they can link with each other."



The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association also made a presentation to the FSU Pierpont Student Veterans Organization.