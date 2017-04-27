FSU Students Launch High-Altitude Balloon

Fairmont State University aviation students went up, up and away Thursday as they launched a high-altitude balloon to the edge of space.

The helium-filled weather balloon carries technology like a satellite link, cameras, sensors and a GPS tracking device.

The balloon is designed to ascend to 100,000 feet, burst and then descend to a landing site.



Assistant Professor of Physics Siegfried Bleher said, "We're hoping to have a launch every semester, so twice a year. As we get more experienced with the launches, we'll hopefully be able to attract students from other departments who are interested in performing experiments at high altitudes...maybe from the biology department, chemistry department."



The students expected the balloon to land east of Pittsburgh.