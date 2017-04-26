'Libera Walk Across the State' Fundraises to Help Women Overcome Barriers They Face

On Sunday, April 23, a local non-profit organization concluded their walk across the state in Clarksburg.

Walkers committed to walking up to 20 miles on WV trails through sponsorship to support Libera Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Teams gathered at opposite ends of the state, in Reedsville and Parkersburg. Over the course of 3 days, walkers made their way through 7 counties, including Wood, Ritchie, Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, and Preston.

The purpose of the walk was to connect with women around the state and to raise funds to support the Libera mobile, which is a blue bus that travels to all 55 counties throughout West Virginia.

Libera is about empowering West Virginia women to live in freedom, whether it's physical, emotional, relational or intellectual freedom.

"147 miles across the state of West Virginia, to help women find freedom. Any kind of freedom, from feeling oppressed, down, to sexual abuse, depression. Just women in general who need other women standing beside them and accepting them as sisters," said Gigi Hefner, a mentor that is also known as a Listener with Libera Inc.

Meetings of women are organized aboard the blue bus to study the Libera Model, which was developed by the founders. Hefner says that the Libera Model has proven to be a fantastic and effective revitalizing tool in her own life.

"It's unique. It's a self help model, that gently guides. We go through it at our own pace and it's helping me get through, not around, but through that dysfunction that I had in my past, toward a more healthy and free, emotional, relational, freedom that I didn't know was even possible," said Hefner.