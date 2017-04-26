UPDATE: Search for Raymond Epling Ends Tragically

Canaan Valley Volunteer Fire Department has confirmed on Wednesday afternoon at 2:45 p.m. Mr. Raymond Epling's body was found in a wooded area about 1.5 miles from a home he was visiting.

Tucker County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Canaan Valley Volunteer Fire Department extend their deepest sympathies to Mr. Epling’s family. The last few days have been very difficult for Mr. Epling’s family and officials are thankful for the outpouring of support from the local community.

Officials also want to thank all of the many rescue organizations from across West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Mr. Epling’s body was first seen from a West Virginia National Guard helicopter.

Mr. Epling’s family expressed their gratitude for the all the volunteers, police officers, and businesses assisting in the search.