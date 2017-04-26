Trial Begins for Marion County Man Accused of Child Sex Crimes

A Fairmont man indicted on more than 140 counts of sex charges against children stood trial in Marion County on Wednesday, choosing to represent himself without an attorney.

Iran Eli Glover, 42, is charged with 72 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, 25 counts of first degree sexual abuse and 48 counts of first degree sexual assault.

Prosecutors said Glover abused five children between 2011 and 2016.

“It hurt. I’m scared,” is how Marion County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dennis Kittle opened the state’s case Wednesday morning, describing what victims recalled about their abuse.

Assisted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Robert Peters, Kittle said “this is a case about violence” and that there is “no reasonable alternative to Glover’s guilt”.

Glover then presented his opening statement and said “it’s their word against mine”, speaking of the children who allege abuse. Glover continued by saying “no witness will testify they saw or suspected anything inappropriate. I was in their lives but I didn’t do anything wrong”.

Glover closed his opening statements saying the “investigation was mishandled”.

The state called several witnesses to the stand Wednesday, including several family members of the victims and the defendant. They described how the children stayed with Glover as he was a family member to them and he “always wanted the kids over at his house”. Witnesses testified the victims told them of how Glover touched them inappropriately, ranging from over the clothing to “touching their private areas with his hands and penis” and “penetrating them”. They echoed the same thoughts from the victims that they were afraid to speak of their abuse.

Glover questioned the validity of their statements, on whether he was there for specific incidents including baths, as Glover said he refused to bathe the children.

Glover also asked several witnesses if they ever saw him act inappropriately toward their children, to which they responded they saw some “questionable behavior”.

The Executive Director of the Marion County Child Advocacy Center also took the stand, testifying about the forensic interviews he conducted with each of the five children after their abuse. He said he used anatomical drawings to help the children identify where they had been touched. One child told Baker that Glover asked “do you like that? Does that feel good? Just be calm,” during the alleged abuse. Another child told Baker “he raped me”.

The therapist for all five children, Melissa Garcia-Webb of The Family Services, also testified to her sessions with the children. She told jurors she diagnosed several of the victims with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder due to their symptoms of nightmares, withdrawal, fear, flashbacks and anxiety. She also asked children to depict their feelings through drawings. Several drawings showed the victims’ desires for Glover to be in jail and for him to “never see them again”. One victim said “I felt like what happened is taking up my whole life,” during a therapy session.

The trial continues on Thursday in front of Judge Patrick Wilson in the Marion County Courthouse.